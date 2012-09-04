Drug agents make large mushroom bust in Harvest

HARVEST, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County man was arrested in 2012 after investigators busted a large indoor mushroom operation.
It happened on Geddings Lang Road in Harvest. Drug agents involved in the bust said it was the biggest bust of its kind they had seen in five years.
They arrested 28-year-old Patrick Allen Putman and charged him with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators discovered a rare clandestine mushroom lab. Officers pulled out of the home what they called a major haul of fungus farming paraphernalia.
According to investigators, the home was an indoor plantation for growing hallucinogenic psilocybin, magic mushrooms. They confiscated dozens of small mason jars, as well as large plastic containers, which contained growing mediums and mushrooms.
Investigators said they were all stacked up in a room in the house.
The mushrooms were estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.
Putman was indicted on two charges related to this arrest in April of 2014. Those charges were possession of controlled substances and felony drug paraphernalia.
Putman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January of 2015. He was ordered to pay a fine of $100 and was not sentenced to any jail time because of time already served.
