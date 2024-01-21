Alabama vs. Auburn January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (11-4) facing the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3) at 3:00 PM ET.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 16.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
