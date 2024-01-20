The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Samuel Tabe: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
196th 74.3 Points Scored 76.5 144th
284th 75.7 Points Allowed 71.7 189th
270th 34.5 Rebounds 33.3 309th
308th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 182nd
214th 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 65th
340th 10.5 Assists 13.2 209th
34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

