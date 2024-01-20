South Alabama vs. Georgia State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-8) meeting the Georgia State Panthers (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
