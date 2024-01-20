Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) against the North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dallas Howell: 8.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Anderson: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Derrin Boyd: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 61st 80.1 Points Scored 76.7 140th 234th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.7 284th 213th 35.8 Rebounds 36.3 189th 297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 29th 9.6 3pt Made 8 139th 114th 14.6 Assists 12.3 269th 102nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

