The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Nicholson: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dravon Mangum: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 245th 72.4 Points Scored 76.8 136th 16th 62.4 Points Allowed 64.7 42nd 79th 38.8 Rebounds 40.1 49th 108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 66th 313th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 146th 293rd 11.9 Assists 13.9 156th 289th 13.0 Turnovers 11.5 154th

