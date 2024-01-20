The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Nicholson: 6.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
245th 72.4 Points Scored 76.8 136th
16th 62.4 Points Allowed 64.7 42nd
79th 38.8 Rebounds 40.1 49th
108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 66th
313th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 146th
293rd 11.9 Assists 13.9 156th
289th 13.0 Turnovers 11.5 154th

