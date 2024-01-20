Auburn vs. Ole Miss January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) face the Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chad Baker: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK
Auburn vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|21st
|84.7
|Points Scored
|76.4
|149th
|59th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|135th
|37th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|34.7
|260th
|29th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|291st
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|10th
|18.7
|Assists
|15.8
|60th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|62nd
