Troy vs. South Alabama January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) versus the Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Troy vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Troy Games
- January 13 at home vs Southern Miss
- January 6 at home vs Appalachian State
- January 10 at home vs Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Margrave: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|200th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|82.6
|38th
|265th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|161st
|267th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|41.3
|25th
|327th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|13th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.6
|33rd
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|15.5
|76th
|37th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|14.1
|331st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.