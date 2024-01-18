Samford vs. Western Carolina January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) meet a fellow SoCon squad, the Samford Bulldogs (7-7), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Samford vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.