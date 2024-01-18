Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) versus the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
313th 68.3 Points Scored 76.4 154th
65th 65.6 Points Allowed 75.1 277th
236th 35.4 Rebounds 36.2 202nd
112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th
134th 8.0 3pt Made 7.6 170th
320th 11.4 Assists 12.2 276th
15th 8.9 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

