The Auburn Tigers (11-3) play a fellow SEC team, the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sacha Washington: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Iyana Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Khamil Pierre: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

