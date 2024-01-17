The Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Bartow Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UAB vs. Tulane Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK Javian Davis: 11.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Alejandro: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Kolby King: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Sion James: 14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

UAB vs. Tulane Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 120th 77.5 Points Scored 89.3 7th 290th 75.9 Points Allowed 78.2 328th 82nd 39.0 Rebounds 33.5 310th 20th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 5.1 362nd 308th 5.9 3pt Made 7.8 151st 227th 13.0 Assists 16.2 49th 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.4 146th

