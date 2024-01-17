UAB vs. Tulane January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Bartow Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
UAB vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Javian Davis: 11.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alejandro: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sion James: 14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
UAB vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|120th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|89.3
|7th
|290th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|328th
|82nd
|39.0
|Rebounds
|33.5
|310th
|20th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.1
|362nd
|308th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|151st
|227th
|13.0
|Assists
|16.2
|49th
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|146th
