Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) versus the Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Chad Baker: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aden Holloway: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Donaldson: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Evan Taylor: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 308th 68.5 Points Scored 84.8 23rd 170th 71.0 Points Allowed 66.7 91st 188th 36.4 Rebounds 40.2 49th 233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.7 31st 210th 7.3 3pt Made 8.2 119th 339th 10.5 Assists 18.9 11th 63rd 10.4 Turnovers 10.0 47th

