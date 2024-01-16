Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Information

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Nelson: 14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Aaron Estrada: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Griffen: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank 1st 92.8 Points Scored 76.5 152nd 287th 75.8 Points Allowed 71.3 178th 49th 40.2 Rebounds 33.8 303rd 47th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th 4th 11.5 3pt Made 9.1 57th 56th 16.1 Assists 13.7 172nd 133rd 11.2 Turnovers 10.8 99th

