The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
256th 72.0 Points Scored 70.0 285th
286th 75.8 Points Allowed 88.2 362nd
40th 40.7 Rebounds 34.4 274th
42nd 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th
136th 8.0 3pt Made 4.1 359th
267th 12.3 Assists 9.9 347th
97th 10.8 Turnovers 15.4 356th

