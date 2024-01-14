UAB vs. Florida Atlantic January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at FAU Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAB Players to Watch
- Eric Gaines: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 10.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Javian Davis: 11.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alejandro: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Coleman: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 14.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|34th
|83.2
|Points Scored
|77.5
|123rd
|164th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|128th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|38.2
|116th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|21st
|98th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|100th
|14.9
|Assists
|12.8
|234th
|168th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11
|110th
