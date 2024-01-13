Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Troy Trojans (3-7) meeting the James Madison Dukes (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET.

Troy vs. JMU Game Information

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

