Troy vs. JMU January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Troy Trojans (3-7) meeting the James Madison Dukes (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET.
Troy vs. JMU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
