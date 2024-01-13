The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) play a fellow CUSA team, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.