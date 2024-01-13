The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 17.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Nicholson: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khristian Lander: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank
65th 80.4 Points Scored 70.1 284th
247th 73.6 Points Allowed 62.1 13th
22nd 42 Rebounds 38.4 105th
94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 102nd
275th 6.4 3pt Made 5.4 330th
228th 12.9 Assists 11.4 322nd
258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 267th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.