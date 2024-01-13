Auburn vs. LSU January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Neville Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.
Auburn vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Auburn vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|LSU AVG
|LSU Rank
|37th
|83.1
|Points Scored
|76.8
|140th
|83rd
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|69
|132nd
|58th
|40
|Rebounds
|35.8
|223rd
|33rd
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|187th
|181st
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|13th
|18.5
|Assists
|11.9
|298th
|70th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.6
|311th
