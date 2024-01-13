The LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Neville Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Auburn vs. LSU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. LSU Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank 37th 83.1 Points Scored 76.8 140th 83rd 66.6 Points Allowed 69 132nd 58th 40 Rebounds 35.8 223rd 33rd 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 187th 181st 7.5 3pt Made 7.3 205th 13th 18.5 Assists 11.9 298th 70th 10.5 Turnovers 13.6 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.