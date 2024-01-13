Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Alabama State Hornets (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC), at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alabama State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Madlock: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • CJ Hines: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Micah Octave: 4.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Smith: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ubong Okon: 2.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
257th 72.0 Points Scored 68.3 309th
291st 75.8 Points Allowed 87.9 361st
44th 40.7 Rebounds 33.2 314th
44th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th
138th 8.0 3pt Made 4.9 347th
267th 12.3 Assists 9.8 353rd
94th 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.