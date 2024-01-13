Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) against the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Game Information

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chad Moodie: 5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Ken Evans: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 11 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chase Adams: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Coltie Young: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 285th 70 Points Scored 68.8 303rd 362nd 88.2 Points Allowed 80.7 349th 274th 34.4 Rebounds 36.1 210th 136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 89th 359th 4.1 3pt Made 6.7 255th 347th 9.9 Assists 12.8 233rd 356th 15.4 Turnovers 14.2 331st

