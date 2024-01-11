Alabama State vs. Jackson State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (5-6) meet a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama State Hornets (0-11), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
Alabama State vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dakiyah Sanders: 3.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Whitney Dunn: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
