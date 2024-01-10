Wednesday's CUSA slate includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) against the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9), at 7:30 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

