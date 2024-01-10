Jacksonville State vs. Liberty January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) playing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 17.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Nicholson: 5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|84th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|68.4
|304th
|8th
|59.5
|Points Allowed
|62.5
|17th
|130th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|103rd
|8th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|341st
|26th
|17.5
|Assists
|10.6
|337th
|9th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|246th
