The Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) on Tuesday, January 9 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Grizzlies earned a 121-115 victory against the Suns. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 28 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Ja Morant PG Questionable Shoulder 25.1 5.6 8.1 Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Foot 5.9 5.1 1.6

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dante Exum: Out (Heel), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE

