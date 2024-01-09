Alabama vs. South Carolina January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5, 0-0 SEC) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 14.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|3rd
|92.2
|Points Scored
|73.9
|210th
|313th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|28th
|64th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|44th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|4th
|11.3
|3pt Made
|8.8
|69th
|75th
|15.7
|Assists
|14.9
|102nd
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.