On Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT, Wilcox Central High School plays on the road versus Central-Hayneville High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilcox Central vs. Central-H'ville Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hayneville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.