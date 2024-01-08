There is a game between 3A teams in Ohatchee, AL on Monday, January 8 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Ohatchee High School hosting Weaver High School.

Weaver vs. Ohatchee Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8

1:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8

6:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School