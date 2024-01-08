Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Sipsey Valley High School vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM CT, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School will host Sipsey Valley High School.
Sipsey Valley vs. Hillcrest-Tusc Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today
Oak Grove High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
