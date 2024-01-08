Saks High School travels to face Hokes Bluff High School on Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saks vs. Hokes Bluff Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

West End High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8

1:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8

6:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Ohatchee High School