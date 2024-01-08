Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Oak Grove High School vs. Holy Spirit Catholic High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Oak Grove High School is on the road against Holy Spirit Catholic High School at 7:00 PM CT on Monday, January 8.
Oak Grove vs. Holy Spirit Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games Today
Sipsey Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Jasper High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
