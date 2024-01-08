Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
