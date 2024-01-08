We have an exciting high school matchup -- Montevallo High School vs. Hope Christian School -- in Montevallo, AL on Monday, January 8, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hope Christian vs. Montevallo Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.