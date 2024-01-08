Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Faith Christian School vs. Donoho School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Donoho School will host Faith Christian School in 1A play on Monday, January 8 at 6:00 PM CT.
Faith Christian vs. Donoho School Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games Today
Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
