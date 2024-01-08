DeKalb County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in DeKalb County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
