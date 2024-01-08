Chilton County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Chilton County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Billingsley School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
