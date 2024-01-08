Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Calhoun County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saks High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
