On Monday, January 8 at 5:45 PM CT, Appalachian High School is away from home against Cleveland High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Appalachian vs. Cleveland Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 5:45 PM CT

5:45 PM CT Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

New Hope High School at Susan Moore High School