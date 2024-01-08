Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

  • Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Micah Octave: 4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Smith: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alabama State vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
11th 86.9 Points Scored 72.2 246th
363rd 89.3 Points Allowed 76.1 296th
289th 33.8 Rebounds 40.7 42nd
294th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11 52nd
3rd 11.9 3pt Made 7.8 147th
37th 16.8 Assists 12.2 274th
268th 12.8 Turnovers 11.2 125th

