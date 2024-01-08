Monday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-8) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-11) at H.O. Clemmons Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-61 and heavily favors UAPB to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Hornets took care of business in their most recent matchup 57-54 against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 82, Alabama State 61

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets' best win this season came against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 335) in our computer rankings. The Hornets brought home the 57-54 win on the road on January 6.

The Hornets have six losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.4 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Whitney Dunn: 7.0 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

7.0 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.7 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets put up 47.4 points per game (359th in college basketball) while giving up 87.0 per contest (360th in college basketball). They have a -475 scoring differential and have been outscored by 39.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.