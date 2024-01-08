The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on YouTube.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 363rd 48.8 Points Scored 69.8 288th 359th 84.3 Points Allowed 87.8 361st 363rd 28.0 Rebounds 34.5 265th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th 363rd 3.3 3pt Made 4.0 359th 363rd 7.3 Assists 9.8 348th 356th 15.2 Turnovers 15.0 351st

