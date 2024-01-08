Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on YouTube.
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|363rd
|48.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|288th
|359th
|84.3
|Points Allowed
|87.8
|361st
|363rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|110th
|363rd
|3.3
|3pt Made
|4.0
|359th
|363rd
|7.3
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|356th
|15.2
|Turnovers
|15.0
|351st
