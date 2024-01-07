The UAB Blazers' (11-3) AAC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) at Dale F. Halton Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The Blazers put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 59.4 the 49ers allow.

UAB is 11-2 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

Charlotte has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 49ers put up 63.5 points per game, only three more points than the 60.5 the Blazers allow.

When Charlotte scores more than 60.5 points, it is 8-0.

UAB has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

This season the 49ers are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Blazers give up.

The Blazers make 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 4.9% more than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)

9.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

UAB Schedule