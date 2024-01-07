The UAB Blazers (9-3) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Charlotte 49ers (7-5), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

UAB vs. Charlotte Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Maddie Walsh: 7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 16.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani Smith: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

