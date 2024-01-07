How to Watch UAB vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Bulls have won six games in a row.
UAB vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- In games UAB shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 74th.
- The 77.5 points per game the Blazers record are 7.8 more points than the Bulls give up (69.7).
- UAB is 7-3 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB posts 80.8 points per game at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Blazers have been worse in home games this season, surrendering 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.5 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UAB has fared worse at home this season, draining 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game and a 37.7% percentage in road games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|W 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|12/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 90-85
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UTSA
|W 78-76
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/7/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/17/2024
|Tulane
|-
|Bartow Arena
