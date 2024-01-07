The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Bulls have won six games in a row.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games UAB shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 74th.

The 77.5 points per game the Blazers record are 7.8 more points than the Bulls give up (69.7).

UAB is 7-3 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB posts 80.8 points per game at home, compared to 74.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Blazers have been worse in home games this season, surrendering 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.5 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, UAB has fared worse at home this season, draining 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 per game and a 37.7% percentage in road games.

