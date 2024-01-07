Sunday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) against the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Bartow Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of South Florida. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAB vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 76, UAB 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-1.8)

South Florida (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

UAB has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while South Florida is 7-5-0. The Blazers have hit the over in nine games, while Bulls games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.5 points per game (121st in college basketball) while giving up 75.9 per outing (290th in college basketball).

UAB wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is recording 39 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per contest.

UAB knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (276th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from deep.

The Blazers' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 155th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 280th in college basketball.

UAB forces 11.1 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.