Sunday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) and the UAB Blazers (11-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Charlotte squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Blazers are coming off of a 65-63 victory against Memphis in their last outing on Wednesday.

UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

UAB vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 67, UAB 61

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers' signature win this season came in a 65-63 victory over the Memphis Tigers on January 3.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 at home over Memphis (No. 160) on January 3

65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on December 30

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 253) on November 27

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 6

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 284) on December 9

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27) Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)

9.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 71.4 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and conceding 60.5 per outing, 99th in college basketball) and have a +152 scoring differential.

The Blazers are putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.5).

At home UAB is giving up 63.8 points per game, 6.3 more than it is away (57.5).

