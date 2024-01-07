The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

Jaguars and Titans recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 41 -200 +165

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 41 points.

Tennessee has a 40.7-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread six times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's contests this year have an average point total of 43.1, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites 10 times this season. They've finished 7-3.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Jacksonville has gone 3-2 (60%).

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.3 13 21.4 15 43.1 10 16 Titans 17.3 28 21.7 16 40.7 5 16

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

None of the Titans' past three contests have hit the over.

Offensively, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). On defense, they are also worse (26.6 points conceded per game) than overall (21.7).

The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 total points (4.4 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

Jacksonville has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

The Jaguars have fared better in divisional games, as they've put up 6.3 more points against teams in their division (28.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.3 points per game). That said, they've given up 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 21.4 points per game in all games.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 70 points on the year (4.4 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.3 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.6 23.0 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 42.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.3 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

