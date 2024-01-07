Which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

1. Jackson State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-6

6-6 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 74-46 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Southern

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 17-11

3-9 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 64-45 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

3. UAPB

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-8 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 75-67 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

4. Grambling

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-5 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 82-54 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

5. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

10-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 80-76 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-8 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: L 75-67 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

7. Florida A&M

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 7-22

1-11 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: L 80-76 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 7-21

2-10 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 74-46 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 6-25

1-13 | 6-25 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 57-54 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

10. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-19

4-7 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 82-54 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

11. Alabama State

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-11 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 57-54 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8

12. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-27

1-11 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: L 64-45 vs Southern

Next Game