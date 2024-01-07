The Phoenix Suns (19-16) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Grizzlies 109

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 4.5)

Suns (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-7.4)

Suns (-7.4) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

With their .400 ATS win percentages this year, both the Suns (14-21-0 ATS) and the Grizzlies (14-21-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (19 out of 35).

The Suns have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-9) this season, higher than the .273 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (6-16).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league on offense (107.4 points scored per game) and 13th on defense (113.4 points allowed).

Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.1) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8).

At 24.3 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

